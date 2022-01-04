John Deere announces fully autonomous tractor at CES

MOLINE, ILL. (KWQC) - Something new and exciting from the Quad Cities was revealed ahead of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Tuesday. It’s a fully autonomous John Deere tractor that’s ready for large-scale production. According to a news release, the machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies. The autonomous tractor will be available to farmers later this year. Here is a list of some of its features:

· The autonomous tractor has six pairs of stereo cameras, which enables 360-degree obstacle detection and the calculation of distance.

· Images captured by the cameras are passed through a deep neural network that classifies each pixel in approximately 100 milliseconds and determines if the machine continues to move or stops, depending on if an obstacle is detected.

· The autonomous tractor is also continuously checking its position relative to a geofence, ensuring it is operating where it is supposed to, and is within less than an inch of accuracy.

To use the autonomous tractor, farmers transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. They can start the machine using John Deere Operations Center Mobile. During operation, the farmer can leave the field to focus on other tasks, while monitoring the machine’s status from a mobile device.

John Deere Operations Center Mobile provides access to live video, images, data and metrics, and allows a farmer to adjust speed, depth and more. In the event of any issues, farmers will be notified remotely and can make adjustments to optimize the performance of the machine.

The fully autonomous tractor will be on display from January 5-7, 2022 at John Deere’s CES booth, located in Central Plaza at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The full press conference can be viewed on John Deere’s CES microsite: www.JohnDeere.com/CES <http://www.JohnDeere.com/CES>.

Deere & Company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois with production facilities in the region and across the globe.

