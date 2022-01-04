Advertisement

Metro extends free rides to school in Illinois Quad Cities

Metro IL QC extends waiving fees for k-12 students at Rock Island and Moline schools. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - MetroLink extended waiving fares for K-12 students through the spring 2022 semester in the Rock Island/Milan School District 41 and Moline-Coal Valley School District.

The offer only applies to rides to and from school, MetroLINK said in a Facebook post.

High school students will be required to show their school ID to ride, Metro said. Younger students will not need identification to board.

Masks are required on buses, Metro said.

Routes and more information about the Metro offer can be found on the MetroLink website.

