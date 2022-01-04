Mild Today, Followed By A Blustery & Colder Night

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9 PM until 6 pm Wednesday for blowing/drifting snow***

Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, ahead of a front moving through the upper Midwest later tonight. Brisk southerly winds should help push temperatures into the lower to middle 30′s. The warm up will be all too brief as cold arctic air sweeps in behind that system. It could also generate a few flurries late tonight into Wednesday morning, followed by an icy period over the next few days. Blustery winds out of the west will produce blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility. Look for a mix of clouds and sun, with colder temperatures only reaching the single digits and teens through the rest of the week. Dangerous wind chills could be possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder. High: 34°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Blowing snow likely. Low: 12°. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Wind chill: to 0.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and colder with blowing snow likely. High: 15°. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Wind chill: to -10.

