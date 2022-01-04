Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

