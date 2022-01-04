New Years Food Revelations
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Chef Monika Sudakov demonstrates changes you can make this new year that will result in creating positive lifestyle shifts, while honoring how amazing food can be!
- Instead of exercising as punishment for what you ate, incorporate movement you enjoy because it’s fun and feels good
- More veggies, less meat, but with all the flavor and then show them how to roast veggies for maximum flavor
- There are no “good foods” or “bad foods” unless you have an allergy or medical condition that a doctor has diagnosed you with
- Calories in, calories out
- Eat with your senses to feel more satiated
- Toss the scale. Weight isn’t the best indicator of health and can in fact be misleading depending on your bone structure and muscle mass
Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Bowl
- Place veggies on baking sheet. Drizzle liberally with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika and Herbes de Provence. Toss well and spread out in a single layer. Roast in a 425 degree oven for approximately 25-30 minutes, tossing occasionally until veggies are just tender but still have a bite.
- Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, sumac and ras el hanout or Chili powder. Sear in butter approximately 2-3 minutes per side, deglaze with white whine.
- To serve, place roasted veggies in a bowl, top with 5-6 shrimp and garnish with fresh goat cheese or feta.
