Advertisement

New Years Food Revelations

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Chef Monika Sudakov demonstrates changes you can make this new year that will result in creating positive lifestyle shifts, while honoring how amazing food can be!

  1. Instead of exercising as punishment for what you ate, incorporate movement you enjoy because it’s fun and feels good
  2. More veggies, less meat, but with all the flavor and then show them how to roast veggies for maximum flavor
  3. There are no “good foods” or “bad foods” unless you have an allergy or medical condition that a doctor has diagnosed you with
  4. Calories in, calories out
  5. Eat with your senses to feel more satiated
  6. Toss the scale. Weight isn’t the best indicator of health and can in fact be misleading depending on your bone structure and muscle mass

Roasted Veggie and Shrimp Bowl

  1. Place veggies on baking sheet. Drizzle liberally with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika and Herbes de Provence. Toss well and spread out in a single layer. Roast in a 425 degree oven for approximately 25-30 minutes, tossing occasionally until veggies are just tender but still have a bite.
  2. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper, sumac and ras el hanout or Chili powder. Sear in butter approximately 2-3 minutes per side, deglaze with white whine.
  3. To serve, place roasted veggies in a bowl, top with 5-6 shrimp and garnish with fresh goat cheese or feta.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker
COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois
Jaret Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a...
Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies
Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage
Durham Transportation Davenport Iowa
Bus driver shortage causes classes to cancel at Davenport schools Monday
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Latest News

Cherokee County becomes Iowa’s 31st Second Amendment Sanctuary
Metro IL QC extends waiving fees for k-12 students at Rock Island and Moline schools. (KWQC)
Metro extends free rides to school in Illinois Quad Cities
The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KWQC-TV6 station, 805 Brady Street.
Blessing Box donation drive to be held Jan. 17
Davenport police say a man died over the weekend from injuries suffered in an assault on...
Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies