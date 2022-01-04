Advertisement

QC Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for Winter Nights Winter Lights

Guest will be able to pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit, the QC Botanical Center said.(KWQC/QC Botanical Center)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center offers guests to “Pay What You Want” to visit Winter Nights Winter Lights from Jan. 6 to 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Guest will be able to pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit, the Quad City Botanical Center said in a media release. No advance tickets are required, only offered as a walk-up only event.

“We know this time of year can put a strain on both time and financial resources,” Quad City Botanical Center said. “By extending exhibit dates and giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience the garden’s one-of-a-kind light display.”

With over 160,000 glowing lights the Quad City Botanical Center offers its largest light display yet.

The Quad City Botanical Center will have the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit to explore as you experience our largest event of the year.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night, and warm up in the tropical Sun Garden, featuring a 14-foot waterfall, Quad City Botanical Center said. Pick up a winter-themed scavenger hunt and visit the craft room for free crafts to make and take.

The event is powered by MidAmerican Energy Company.

