Three juveniles charged in Auburn High School shooting

Both sides of Lapey Street were locked down while Rockford police pursued the vehicle suspected...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office have charged three juvenile males with multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon on Tuesday.

The suspects, a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old attempted to flee from officers on foot after crashing their vehicle in the 2800 block of Lapey Street. Officers located the vehicle traveling east in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue, and followed. Police found two handguns during the investigation.

The arrests come after a senseless shooting occurred in the parking lot at Auburn High School, Tuesday January 4, just after 1 p.m. Auburn students experienced a lockdown during the investigation, which was lifted over two hours later.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirms that the shooting investigation at Auburn High School involves two victims. One 17-year-old male and one 17-year-old female. Both victims have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports have been coming in of a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon at Auburn High School in Rockford, Ill.

Rockford Police Department confirmed the investigation on their twitter account around 1:40 p.m.

