Warmer today, before an arctic front arrives tonight

Some blowing snow possible on Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Breezy and warmer conditions will be seen across our area today ahead of an arctic front that will chill us off for the rest of the week.  Today will see an increase and clouds and south winds which will help boost temps into the mid 30s before a front arrives around midnight.  This front will bring in a few flurries north of highway 30, but also gusty NW winds.  These winds could blow some snow back on roads by Wednesday morning, thus a winter weather advisory is in effect late tonight through the day on Wednesday.  NW winds gusting close to 45 mph will send temps back to the teens and wind chill well below zero.  The core of arctic air settles on Thursday and Friday morning when wind chills will approach -20º or colder and air temps around -10º.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy & warmer.  High: 34º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning colder and windier.  Low: 17º Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy with possible blowing snow.  High: 15º.

