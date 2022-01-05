Advertisement

The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Tamara Felden is the owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island. She hosts regular author readings/book signings and late in January the current Artist of the Month, Jeanne O’Melia, will give her Art Talk. Inside of The Artsy Bookworm, customers will find a bookstore, an art gallery (featuring local artists), a toy store (including STEM toys), a yarn shop, and a novelty emporium! She has created a knitting/creating circle named The Artsy Stitchers for those who also share her love of knitting! Perhaps you’d like a Blind Date with a Book? For only $3.95, the staff will pick one for you and away you’ll go with a unique evening with (maybe) a new favorite.

The Artsy Bookworm // The Artsy Bookworm LLC, 1319 30th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201 // (309) 558-0278 // contact@theartsybookworm.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Jaret Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a...
Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
First Alert Day 1/5
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow effective at 4 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday

Latest News

The Iowa Dairy Princess
Meet the 68th Iowa Dairy Princess
Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
Meet batman!
Four Legged Friends: Meet Batman!
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities