ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Tamara Felden is the owner of The Artsy Bookworm in Rock Island. She hosts regular author readings/book signings and late in January the current Artist of the Month, Jeanne O’Melia, will give her Art Talk. Inside of The Artsy Bookworm, customers will find a bookstore, an art gallery (featuring local artists), a toy store (including STEM toys), a yarn shop, and a novelty emporium! She has created a knitting/creating circle named The Artsy Stitchers for those who also share her love of knitting! Perhaps you’d like a Blind Date with a Book? For only $3.95, the staff will pick one for you and away you’ll go with a unique evening with (maybe) a new favorite.

The Artsy Bookworm // The Artsy Bookworm LLC, 1319 30th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201 // (309) 558-0278 // contact@theartsybookworm.com

