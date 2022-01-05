City of Davenport tickets and/or tows nearly 100 vehicles in downtown and Hilltop areas during Snow Emergency

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works Director, Nicole Gleason, told TV6 in an email that nearly 100 vehicles were ticketed and/or towed during the latest Snow Emergency. The City wants to remind residents there is a new system in place to sign up for emergency alerts like these.

The latest Snow Emergency issued for Downtown Davenport and the Hilltop neighborhood went into effect Monday at 9 p.m. and ended Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. to remove piled snow from the affected areas.

This specific emergency for Downtown and Hilltop is declared after at least four inches of accumulated snow creates difficulties for parking and pedestrian access.

This happens only after primary plowing is complete, and generally two to three days after a snow event. Still, the Snow Emergency caught many in downtown Davenport off guard.

“I found out this morning when I found out some of our customers last night, and obviously I was very upset that they did get towed. Basically because if we would have known, then, you know, we would have been able to get them in time so they could move out,” said Dan Bush, co-owner of Armored Gardens.

“Obviously with floods and pandemics, it’s been, you know, a hard road to get through it and any set back is tough for us,” said Bush.

Dan Bush is co-owner of Armored Gardens in downtown Davenport, and said he was not aware there was a new Snow Emergency alert system in place. “We had a text alert system in previous years that had worked so that we were made aware of snow emergencies via text, which I thought was still active. Apparently the system had changed,” said Bush.

Davenport Public Works says the most reliable way to know when a snow emergency is declared is to sign up for free using “Alert Iowa.”

You can sign up for free on the city’s website and can be alerted to several different emergencies, including snow emergencies. You can opt-in to receive a call, text or e-mail notification.

“Once I was made aware of it, I’m now receiving texts and I’m encouraging my team to get texts as well,” said Bush.

When a snow emergency is issued in Davenport, Public Works reminds everyone that parking ramps in Downtown Davenport are always free as an alternative to risk getting ticketed or towed.

You can sign up for “Alert Iowa” on the City of Davenport’s website. You do not have to be an Iowa resident to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.