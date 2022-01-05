The do’s and don’ts of holiday trash in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the new year starts, some Quad Cities Area residents may be wondering how to get rid of their holiday garbage.

The Scott Area Recycling center processes about 40,000 tons of material every year and about 750 every week.

According to The Waste Commission of Scott County, in the weeks following the holidays, that number peaks at about 900 tons.

“[The holidays are] one of our busiest times of the year,” spokesperson Megan Fox said. “We do know that recycling sometimes when you have an item and it’s right at the cart it can be difficult to know what to do with it.”

Things like cardboard from paper rolls or boxes and clean tin or aluminum from packaged food can be recycled. However, wrapping paper can’t be recycled.

“[Wrapping paper is] heavily diluted in ink most of the time or it’s glittery,” Fox said. “It rips like paper, it feels like paper, but it’s a little different than your standard paper.”

As for those gift bags or boxes with ribbons and tinsel, those are better off being saved and reused for next year.

This time of year can also be popular for E-Waste like batteries or old electronics. The Waste Commission offers E-Waste disposal at its Electronics Recovery Center at no charge to Scott and Rock Island County residents.

It’s always a good idea to check for any loose batteries in boxes or bags.

“The biggest risk is if you place those batteries in the cart because they could get hit with something and be fire risk for those collecting it at the curb and then also here at our recycling center.”

The Waste Commission website has a search tool to check how to properly dispose of something any time of the year. However, people can check the lid of their recycling cart if they have any concerns.

“When in doubt if they’re at the recycling cart and they’re not really sure what to do with it. It’s best to throw it out instead of contaminating the recycling process,” Fox said.

The Recycling Center doesn’t process real or artificial Christmas trees. For more information about how to dispose of a Christmas tree, check out the TV6 guide for Christmas Tree disposal.

