Extreme weather moves drive-up testing inside tent at Whiteside Co.

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department SHIELD IL drive-up testing site is moved inside a testing tent Wednesday through Saturday due to extreme winter weather.

Individuals getting a COVID-19 test will enter the northernmost parking lot and follow the cones to the testing tent the same as previously to park, WCHD said in a media release. Now people will need to enter the testing tent to provide their saliva samples instead of staff walking to each vehicle individually.

The WCHD said this change is to help protect staff who are supporting testing operations throughout the day.

WCHD reminds people, at this time, anyone wanting to test must have an appointment. Saliva samples from individuals without appointments may not be processed.

WCHD Community SHIELD Testing Overview:

A SHIELD Illinois Account is needed to schedule an appointment, be tested and view results.

A parent or guardian will need to create their own account and add a dependent to test individuals under 18. Please check your dependent’s personal details and make sure your contact number is listed and SHIELD Community Testing is listed under Agency Division(s). If not please add an agency and use the community agency code below.

Visit shieldilportal.pointnclick.com to create an account

Community Agency Code is: df5brbrj

Login to your account to schedule an appointment at shieldilportal.pointnclick.com

DO NOT eat, drink, or smoke, brush your teeth, or use mouthwash 1 hour before submitting your saliva sample.

Individuals tested before 1pm should get results before 8am the next day. Results for individuals tested later should be available the day after.

To reach the testing tent, enter the north-most parking lot and follow the cones.

Results will ONLY be available in your SHIELD Illinois Account. Please do not call for results.

WCHD asks people to call the SHIELD Illinois Patient Support line for additional support, setting up an account, making appointments, or viewing results at 217-265-6059. Additional testing sites may be found at: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.