First Alert Day for Sub-Zero Wind Chills effective Wednesday (1/5) 4am through Friday (1/7) 10pm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - First Alert Day in effect Wednesday (1/5) through Friday (1/7) for Sub-Zero Wind Chills!

A period of very cold weather begins Wednesday morning with strong winds gusting to near 40 mph through much of the day combined with temperatures in the upper single digits to low teens. This will result in wind chills staying below zero for most of the area Wednesday through Friday. The coldest chills will be in the morning and could make the air feel as cold as -10 Wednesday morning. Additionally, during the day Wednesday, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the strong winds which will blow and drift the snow that is already on the ground resulting in slick spots on area roads and low visibility especially in open areas where the snow is blowing.

chill 1/5 (em)

Chills will be as cold as the negative teens Thursday morning

chill 1/6 (em)

with some areas feeling like the negative 20s by Friday morning.

chill 1/7 (em)

Highs will barely be in the teens Wednesday and Friday with widespread single digit highs Thursday! Although the wind speeds will slow down Thursday and Friday the air temperatures will become so cold that it will drop the chills into dangerous territory. Frostbite could occur in as little as 15 to 20 minutes with chills this low. Dress appropriately by covering up as much skin as possible if you’ll be outside for more than just a few minutes. Children should be driven to school or allowed to wait at the bus stop inside a warm vehicle. By Saturday temperatures will be heading back to the 30s.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

