DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Meet Batman, a four-month-old neutered male kitten from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center up for adoption!

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is ringing in the ‘mew’ year by having $22 adoption fees for kittens, cats, and small animals at the Welfare Center. This will go through Saturday, January 8th.

