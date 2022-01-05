Advertisement

Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Galesburg Cottage Clinic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy according to Courtney Bibo, Cottage Hospital director of community and staff relations.

“The clinic has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize to ensure its viability in the medium and long term,” Bibo said in an email to TV6. “The hospital is not included in this bankruptcy. The Clinic Corporation intends to continue to operate throughout the process and emerge with a more sustainable model.”

The bankruptcy filing comes after Galesburg Cottage Hospital was given a termination notice from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services resulting from multiple health and safety violations.

The notice was later extended to January 14. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Medicare program will not make payment for inpatient hospital services given to patients who are admitted after January 14, 2022. For patients admitted on January 14, or earlier, payment may continue for up to 30 calendar days of inpatient hospital services. CMS says the deadline has been extended “in order to satisfy a regulatory notice requirement.”

In the notice, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the agreement has been terminated because of the hospital’s noncompliance with four different sections of the Medicare Conditions of Participation: governing body, patient rights, nursing services, and physical environment.

You can read the full termination notice and violations here. An explanation of the Conditions of Participation for Hospitals can be found on the Code of Federal Regulation’s website.

