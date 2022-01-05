Advertisement

Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowans can expect another round of tax cuts, proposed new laws to incentivize unemployed Iowans to get a job, additional education reform measures including a parental bill of rights and proposals to address a shortage of teachers and child care workers.

The Republican governor and legislative leaders spoke Tuesday at an annual pre-session legislative forum conducted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.

Legislative priorities will include individual income tax cuts, proposals to push unemployed Iowans back to work and a parental bill of rights that gives parents information on what is taught in schools and opportunities to review whether books in libraries are age appropriate.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Jaret Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a...
Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
First Alert Day 1/5
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow effective at 4 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday

Latest News

Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
John Deere announces fully autonomous tractor at CES
John Deere announces fully autonomous tractor at CES
Guest will be able to pay any admission price to experience the lighted exhibit, the Quad City...
QC Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for Winter Nights Winter Lights
Sights and Sounds of the QC Botanical Center Winter Nights Winter Lights
QC Botanical Center Winter Nights Winter Lights