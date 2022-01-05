HyVee Dietitians Picks of January

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HyVee Dietitian, Nina Struss shares the Hy-Vee ‘Picks of the Month’ for January! These picks include Chosen Foods avocado oil and Zevia.

Cauliflower Shrimp “Fried Rice”

All you need:

1 pound shrimp (small, uncooked, shelled and deveined)

4 large organic eggs, whisked

6 cups riced cauliflower

4 tbsp Chosen Foods avocado oil, divided

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup sugar snap peas or frozen peas

3 tsp grated fresh ginger

¼ cup coconut aminos, or Bragg’s or tamari (soy) sauce

Optional: sesame seeds for topping

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 400ᵒF. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Toss shrimp with 2 tablespoons avocado oil and bake in a large rimmed baking pan for 5-8 minutes or until the shrimp reach 145ᵒF and are pink. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, whisk eggs and set aside.

3. In a saucepan, add frozen cauliflower rice and cook until water is evaporated (about 8-10 minutes). Cook for 5-7 minutes if fresh. Set aside in a bowl.

4. Add the rest of the avocado oil to a wok or large skillet and add broccoli, snap peas, ginger and coconut aminos. Sauté at medium-high heat for about 5-7 minutes or until cooked through.

5. Push mixture to the sides of the wok to create an opening in the center for the egg mixture. Add the eggs and quickly mix to scramble.

6. Toss in cauliflower mixture to combine, taste to see if it needs any other seasonings or more coconut aminos.

7. Top cauliflower fried rice with cooked shrimp.

Why Choose - Chosen Foods Avocado Oil

Chosen Foods avocado oil is 100% pure, naturally refined and always made from ripened-to-perfection avocados.

Chosen Foods avocado oil is the kitchen workhorse. With a neutral flavor, avocado oil can be used for baking, marinades, dressing mixed greens and pasta salads – the possibilities are endless.

With avocado oil’s 500°F smoke point it can be used for any cooking purpose, from high-heat sautéing to grilling or baking 

Find out the Health Benefits of “Fried Rice”

Chosen Foods avocado oil is a great source of heart-healthy unsaturated fats. These unsaturated fats can help improve cholesterol levels.

Shrimp is a source of protein and healthy fats. It is also rich in several B vitamins and contains antioxidants that help reduce inflammation.

The cauliflower, broccoli and sugar snap peas will help increase your daily vegetable intake. They all are also sources of fiber, which can also help improve cholesterol levels while helping keep you fuller longer.

3 Ways Avocado Oil Can Be Incorporated in a Healthful Diet:

1. Add avocado oil to your pan when sautéing vegetables or protein. It will help keep your food from sticking to the pan, while also upping your unsaturated fat intake.

2. Use avocado oil instead of vegetable oil or butter in your next baking recipe. Making this swap will improve the unsaturated to saturated fat ration of your baked goods.

Winter Citrus Salad

All you need:

Salad

1 grapefruit (peeled and cut into segments)

1 blood orange (peeled and cut into rounds)

1/2 fennel bulb (thinly sliced)  Large handful of radicchio (chopped)

2 radishes (thinly sliced)

2 large handfuls mixed greens

2 tbsp sunflower seeds (raw or toasted)

Citrus Dressing

1/4 cup Zevia® Grapefruit Citrus soda

1/4 cup olive oil  2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1/3 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper (to taste)

All you do:

1. Toss all salad ingredients together in a bowl or platter.

2. Whisk together dressing ingredients in a separate bowl.

3. Pour desired amount of salad dressing over the salad. Enjoy!

Reasons to Try Zevia®

1. Zero Sugar, Zero Calories and Naturally Sweetened

2. Made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients

3. Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Vegan & Gluten Free

4. Zevia® offers a variety of delicious and refreshing beverages for the entire family to enjoy.

5. Zevia® beverages are sweetened with stevia leaf extract, and don’t have additives that many need to avoid in order to manage their conditions.

A Variety of Options

Zevia® Soda – The perfect option for those who are looking for an alternative to sugar-filled soda. With over a dozen flavors like Cream Soda, Ginger Root Beer and Cola, the sodas taste so much like the real thing, it’s hard to tell the difference!

Zevia® Zero Calorie Energy – With 120mg of caffeine per can, this option is perfect for those who want a refreshing pick-me-up without all the added sugar.

Zevia® Organic Tea – Not much of a soda drinker? Zevia® teas are naturally caffeinated with organic tea and sweetened with stevia to provide a more subtle energy boost.

Zevia® Zero Calorie Mixer – Up your home bar game with these zero-calorie, no-sugar mixers. Available in Tonic Water, Ginger Beer and Lemon Lime with Bitters, these mixers will spice up any mixed drink of choice.

Zevia® Kidz – There is a Zevia® drink for everyone in the family, including the kids! Available in four fruity flavors, these small cans pack a punch without packing any sugar.

Zevia® Sparkling Water – Blackberry and Cucumber Lemon add a dash of flavor with a subtle sweetness that takes your sparkling water to a new level.

Cook with Zevia®

Free up time in your week by prepping ahead in this virtual class. In under an hour, prepare 5 freezer meals to feed 4-6 people. Menu includes Caesar Chicken, Mongolian Beef, Taco Egg Bake, Panera Copycat Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Root Beer Pulled Pork. Registration includes a link to Aisles Online with all the ingredients grouped together so you can easily shop for everything you need. For more information and to register visit here.

Connect with a Dietitian - Hy-Vee dietitians offer a variety of services to help you meet your health goals, including one-on-one consultation packages, personalized menu plan programs, virtual nutrition store tours and more.

Discovery Session: Are you looking to improve your personal health or the health of your family? By scheduling this complimentary session, you will meet your Hy-Vee registered dietitian and learn about the services offered and what package is the perfect fit for you to start your wellness journey. To learn more, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-veedietitians/default.aspx and schedule a complimentary Discovery Session with your Hy-Vee dietitian.

