FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Fulton Steamers hosted a triangular between Le-Win/Stockton and Rock Falls.

Unfortunately for the host Steamers, their first dual was against one of the top teams in the state, the Le-Win/Stockton PantherHawks. The PantherHawk took victories in all but one match on their way to a 58-3 win on the scoreboard.

