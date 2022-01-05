Advertisement

LIHEAP still accepting applications for those needing assistance

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - If you qualify, there is still time to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Illinois and Iowa.

If you live in Rock Island, Mercer or Henry counties, you can contact Project NOW in Rock Island to set up an appointment. The number is 309-793-6391.

MidAmerican Energy also has payment assistance and LIHEAP information for all of Illinois and Iowa on its website, https://www.midamericanenergy.com/payment-assistance.

