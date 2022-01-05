Advertisement

Meet the 68th Iowa Dairy Princess

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 17 year old Hillary Burken is currently serving as the 68th annual Iowa Dairy Princess. Hillary is from Clinton and is Clinton County’s first Iowa Dairy Princess! The selection process for the Dairy Princess was a three-day long process and there are many qualifications for the participants, one being they have to own a dairy cow. Hillary and Paula discuss her journey so far and what she will do this next year as the reigning princess.

