Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of UAW worker hit, killed by vehicle in Milan

ROCK ISLAND, Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The driver of a vehicle that fatally hit a striking John Deere worker in October will not face any traffic or felony charges, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.

“There is no significant evidence that he (the driver) was driving recklessly, under the influence, or in any way intentionally caused this accident to occur,” Villarreal wrote in an opinion released Wednesday.

“The driver did not flee from the scene, was cooperative with law enforcement and his statements were corroborated by other witness accounts.”

The name of the driver has not been released.

According to Villarreal:

Just after 6 a.m. Oct. 27, Milan police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive.

Officers rendered aid to a man, 56-year-old Richard Rich, who was lying in the road and was surrounded by people trying to give him CPR.

Rich was a member of Milan Local 79 and worked at the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan for 15 years. Earlier in October, UAW members went on strike and picketed Deere facilities.

Offices spoke with the driver of a gray Ford Transit XLT Van that was parked along the right shoulder of the road.

The driver, who said he was driving his employer’s car, appeared to be in shock but was cooperative and spoke with police.

The driver said he works for a medical transport company and was on his way to pick up a patient and was driving southbound on the Rock Island-Milan Parkway.

He estimated he was driving between 55 and 60 mph when he struck something and pulled over.

When he got out of the truck, he saw a person lying on the road.

The driver said he had a green light and did not see a pedestrian crossing the road until after the crash. The driver did not show any indication of impairment and said he did not drink any alcohol or was on any medications.

A witness told police she was driving behind the truck at the time of the crash and was sure the truck had the green light to go through the intersection. She also estimated the truck was driving about 60 mph.

The witness also said she did not see any pedestrians in the road and did not realize one was struck until she saw people in the intersection doing CPR.

Two witnesses who were walking with a group, which included Rich, said that, to the best of their recollection, the traffic light was green when they were crossing the Parkway.

Rich was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest and a motor vehicle collision.

Officers looked at surveillance video from Nature’s Treatment Center which was blurry and farther away from the crash scene but captured traffic going through the intersection.

A well-lit intersection can be seen with light to medium traffic traveling through its various directions. The video showed cars driving southbound on a green light when one car stops and pulls off the road. A few seconds after that, another car is seen pulling off the road in front of the first stopped vehicle.

The video showed both cars driving through green lights before pulling off the road, according to Villarreal.

“There was speculation by the driver and one witness that he may have been driving 60 mph in [a] 55 mph zone, however, this speculation is not sufficient to sustain a conviction for speeding,” Villareal wrote in her opinion.

There is no clear video of the collision between the Ford Transit and victim, but witness statements and the only video showing traffic corroborated that the driver did have a green light while driving through the Parkway intersection.”

Villareal added that if further evidence is discovered, her officer will “review it carefully.”

“Our deepest condolences are with the victim’s family and friends after this very traffic accident,” she said.

