ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Refined Fit Lab is hosting a donation-based drop in class day this weekend (1/8) so free for those who want to try the classes out!

Classes include:

12:00-12:45 - Get your Buns in Gear Bootcamp

1:00-2:00 - Rest & Recovery From Last Night Yoga

5:00-5:45 - “HIIT” All My Goals This Year

6:00-7:00 - Happy “Neon” Year Yoga

Starting on January 10th this will be the Group Class Schedule:

Monday - 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Quantum Circuit , 5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Bootcamp Refined

Tuesday - 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday - 6:30 - 7:15 a.m. HIIT Fit , 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Recovery Yoga

Thursday - 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Kinetic Lab

Friday - 5:45 - 6:30 a.m. Yoga Fit , 8:00 - 8:45 a.m. Quantum Circuit

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. Recovery Yoga

Refined Fit Lab // 313 20th St Suite 103, Rock Island, IL 61201 // (309) 737-7818

