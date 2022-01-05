Advertisement

Refined Fit Lab

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Refined Fit Lab is hosting a donation-based drop in class day this weekend (1/8) so free for those who want to try the classes out!

Classes include:

  • 12:00-12:45 - Get your Buns in Gear Bootcamp
  • 1:00-2:00 - Rest & Recovery From Last Night Yoga
  • 5:00-5:45 - “HIIT” All My Goals This Year
  • 6:00-7:00 - Happy “Neon” Year Yoga

Starting on January 10th this will be the Group Class Schedule:

  • Monday - 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. Quantum Circuit , 5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Bootcamp Refined
  • Tuesday - 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 6:30 - 7:15 a.m. HIIT Fit , 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Recovery Yoga
  • Thursday - 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Kinetic Lab
  • Friday - 5:45 - 6:30 a.m. Yoga Fit , 8:00 - 8:45 a.m. Quantum Circuit
  • Saturday - 9:00 a.m. Recovery Yoga

Refined Fit Lab // 313 20th St Suite 103, Rock Island, IL 61201 // (309) 737-7818

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Jaret Peck, 31, of Davenport, is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a...
Davenport man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
First Alert Day 1/5
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow effective at 4 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday

Latest News

HyVee Pick of the Month - Avocado Oil
HyVee Dietitians Picks of January
Rock Island said the Drop Off Center will reopen Saturdays on April 2.
Rock Island refuse and yard waste drop off center closed Saturdays
Rock Island said the Drop Off Center will reopen Saturdays on April 2.
Rock Island refuse and yard waste drop off center closed Saturdays
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy