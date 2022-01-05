Rock Island County Health Department reports 2 deaths, record 601 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 425.

The deaths were reported as a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom were hospitalized.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 601 new cases of COVID-19, the largest two-day total. The total number of cases is now 24,672.

“This is by far our largest two-day total,” Ludwig said. “The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 27.23%, which is another all-time high. We’ve got to get this under control.”

Currently, 80 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department reported. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.

“More than 60% of people reported sick today are younger than 40. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but we especially plea to those younger adults and parents of children 5 and older,” Ludwig said. “All of us need your help to get yourselves and your eligible-age children vaccinated so we can end the pandemic.”

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older on Tuesdays Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older is offered and Fridays the Pfizer for 12 and older is offered, the RICHD said. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses, the RICHD said. Boosters are offered for those received their second Pfizer dose five months ago, their second Moderna dose six months ago, and two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments for this Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 are available through a link on our Facebook page, the RICHD said. As of Wednesday afternoon, appointments were available.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, RICHD said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The health department said it is awaiting approval from the CDC for Pfizer boosters for children ages 12-15. The FDA gave the nod on Monday, but the CDC advisory panel and director must concur.

The RICHD said if CDC approval is given by Friday, Pfizer boosters will be available to everyone 12 and older at the Friday walk-in clinic.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 90s

Four women in their 80s

15 women in their 70s

27 women in their 60s

39 women in their 50s

53 women in their 40s

56 women in their 30s

68 women in their 20s

Seven women in their teens

28 girls in their teens

32 girls younger than 13

Nine girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

10 men in their 70s

20 men in their 60s

25 men in their 50s

33 men in their 40s

53 men in their 30s

45 men in their 20s

Five men in their teens

17 boys in their teens

39 boys younger than 13

10 boy infants 1 or younger

