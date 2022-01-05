Rock Island refuse and yard waste drop off center closed Saturdays

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Millennium Waste will be closing the Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center on Saturdays from Jan. 15 through March 26, the City of Rock Island said in a media release.

Rock Island said the Drop Off Center will reopen Saturdays on April 2.

The City of Rock Island said they apologize for any inconvenience.

