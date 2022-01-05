Advertisement

Rock Island refuse and yard waste drop off center closed Saturdays

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Millennium Waste will be closing the Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center on Saturdays from Jan. 15 through March 26, the City of Rock Island said in a media release.

Rock Island said the Drop Off Center will reopen Saturdays on April 2.

The City of Rock Island said they apologize for any inconvenience.

Rock Island said the Drop Off Center will reopen Saturdays on April 2.
