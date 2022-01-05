DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Senior living never looked (or felt!) so good!

When families are looking for the very finest in the Quad Cities senior living, turn to Senior Star at Elmore Place in the heart of Davenport. The facility’s resident-inspired service approach exceeds expectations at all levels of care--including the very best independent senior living, assisted living, and revolutionary memory care.

Haley Flenker and Kylie Boles, Senior Star at Elmore Place, join PSL to share many details and visuals to convey how the talented and experienced staff puts residents first in delivering the best within a culture of personalized service.

Senior Star offers a variety of cultural and educational programming including everything from discussions of current events to yoga, off-site excursions to art classes, movie outings and musical performances, and baseball games. There are daily opportunities to inspire every resident to continue living, loving and experiencing life.

Senior Star at Elmore Place / 4502 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA 52807 / 563-549-5856

It's safe to say we are always in a festive mood here at Elmore Place, making the most of the big things & the little... Posted by Senior Star at Elmore Place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

