U.S. 34 closed Wednesday from blowing and drifting snow

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. 34 north of Altona to Henry County line is closed due to blowing and drifting snow Illinois State Police reported.

First responders are on scene handling several crashes and vehicles in the ditches, the Illinois State Police said in a Facebook post, Wednesday around & 7 a.m.

The Illinois State Police said there is significant blowing snow and limited visibility on I-74 from Galesburg to the Big X (74 MP 15).

Police are asking to avoid the area and find an alternate route of travel.

