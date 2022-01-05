Advertisement

Works of Heart, End of Life Comfort Tour

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ron DeRegules is a self-taught pianist and composer from Moline Illinois set to go on tour this year to give FREE performances from his Works Of Heart album to those living, working, and visiting loved ones in hospice care facilities across the country. He currently performs locally at elder care facilities and the response has been wonderful as it always has been throughout the 30 years he has been doing this. Playing for these people gives Ron the most joy is the smiles he sees from the residents as he plays, the laughter he hears from interactions, and the tears that inevitably fall from listeners’ eyes (and mine) by a heart that has been touched.

End of Life Comfort Tour // Works Of Heart Studio //1515 5th Ave Ste 101-14 Moline, IL 61265 // WorksOfHeartCD@gmail.com // 563-570-3337

