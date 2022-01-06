1 person injured Wednesday in Rock Island shooting
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Rock Island, police confirmed.
Police said it happened around 8:47 p.m. in the 600 block of 7th Avenue.
According to police, a 911 caller reported a person knocking on their door who said they had been shot. A second caller reported they were with the person who had been shot.
Officers located the person, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder, at 9th Street and 7th Avenue.
The person was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The shooting is under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. You can also submit a Crime Stoppers tip by using the app P3 Tips.
