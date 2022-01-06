Advertisement

Bitter cold temperatures continue through Friday

Overnight lows will be well below zero tonight
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: We have another First Alert Day today, but this time it’s only due to the dangerous wind chills. Despite sunshine this afternoon, temperatures only make it to the single digits. With the WNW wind 10-20 mph factored in it feels like -10º to -20º area wide. Frostbite can set in, in as little as 30 minutes in these types of conditions. We will bottom out late tonight with lows well below zero and wind chills once again near -15º to -25° or colder area wide. As an arctic high pressure slides east on Friday night gusty south winds will develop and temps will climb into the mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Breezy and cold with sunshine. High: 7º Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: -9º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cold. High: 9º.

