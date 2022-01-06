Crews find 1 person dead in Burlington house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department reported one person dead after a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The fire department responded to the fire at 2:37 a.m. Thursday at 14876 Washington Road, rural West Burlington in Flint River Township.

Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home fully involved in fire, Burlington Fire Department said in a media release. Firefighters and deputies worked to determine if anyone was inside the mobile home while bringing the fire under control.

The one person found dead was removed from the home and taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for identification.

Officials reported the damage caused by the fire was extensive. Damage estimates are still being assessed.

No other injuries were reported, Burlington Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

