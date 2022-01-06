Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating business, vehicle burglaries

The East Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local business.
The East Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local business.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local business.

Around 11 a.m. Nov. 28, officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of 7th Street for a burglary. Police say the suspect cut through the siding to enter a garage bay and then picked a lock to enter another bay.

The building and multiple vehicles outside the business were burglarized and numerous Dewalt and Milwaukee tools and accessories were stolen as well as four catalytic converters.

Police say the suspect was wearing a brown stocking cap, black mask, all black clothing, gloves and black boots.

If you can help solve this case, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Dangerous wind chills through Friday.
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of UAW worker hit, killed by vehicle in Milan
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy, OSF Hospital ‘prepared and ready’ for patient influx

Latest News

Geoff Whitehall, 37, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on a sex offender...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sex offender violation charges
The Rock Falls Police Department hopes to restart its K-9 officer program through grants and...
Rock Falls Police Department receives donation to restart K-9 program
To assist the health department and emergency management have established a portal on their...
Henry and Stark County Health Department asks residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results
No other injuries were reported, Burlington Fire Department said.
Crews find 1 person dead in Burlington house fire