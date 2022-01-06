CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating business, vehicle burglaries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local business.

Around 11 a.m. Nov. 28, officers were dispatched to a business in the 600 block of 7th Street for a burglary. Police say the suspect cut through the siding to enter a garage bay and then picked a lock to enter another bay.

The building and multiple vehicles outside the business were burglarized and numerous Dewalt and Milwaukee tools and accessories were stolen as well as four catalytic converters.

Police say the suspect was wearing a brown stocking cap, black mask, all black clothing, gloves and black boots.

If you can help solve this case, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

