CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Moline drug charge

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Demetrius McCullough, 28, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police said he is 6-foot-2, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

