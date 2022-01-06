CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Moline drug charge
Published: Jan. 6, 2022
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Demetrius McCullough, 28, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Police said he is 6-foot-2, 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
