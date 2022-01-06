CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sex offender violation charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Geoff Whitehall, 37, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on a sex offender registration violation and failure to report a change of address.

Police say he is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.