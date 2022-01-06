Dangerously cold this morning

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- We have another First Alert Day today, but this time it’s only due to the dangerous wind chills, blowing snow will be an issue here today. Skies are partly to mostly clear and that is allowing the air temps to drop to near if not below zero this morning. With the wind factored in it feels like -10º to -20º area wide. Frostbite can set in, in as little as 30 minutes in these types of conditions, thus many schools have delayed today. We will keep an eye on area bridges, if the air temp gets below -6º we have seen our bridges freeze up in the past so make sure you’re taking it slow this morning. We will bottom out late tonight with lows well below zero and wind chills once again near -20º area wide. As an arctic high pressure slides east on Friday night gusty south winds will develop and temps will climb into the mid 30s by Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Breezy and cold. High: 7º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: -9º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cold. High: 13º.

