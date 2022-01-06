Downtown Davenport Partnership to host ‘Zoo Animal Safari’ Icestravaganza

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Davenport Partnership is set to host Icestravaganza from 5 p.m. Jan. 14 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

Icestravaganza is free to the public featuring 36,000 pounds worth of ice carvings with the theme “Zoo Animal Safari” on display each day, DDP said in a media release.

The event will have a new drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, DDP said.

No matter if you stroll by at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle, event organizers recommend the best time to see and take photos of the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

DDP encourages Festival-goers to snap a photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

”We invite you to visit Downtown Davenport and enjoy Icestravaganza, one of the most popular outdoor winter events in the QC,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “I’m amazed every year at the ice sculptures that are created, transforming blocks of ice into intricate creations that look even better at night when they’re lit.”

The Metronet live ice carving demonstration will be held in-person or online from 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15, on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page, DDP said.

The Family Credit Union will host a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice carving competition and from 5-6:30 p.m. each day, DDP said.

DDP encourages people to check out the Farmers’ Market vendors (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday) and visit downtown businesses to eat, drink and shop while at Icestravaganza.

To keep this event fun and safe, Icestravaganza organizers ask attendees to please socially distance and wear a mask.

For more information about the event, DDP said to visit its website.

Icestravaganza is produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber. The presenting sponsor is Rubberstamps.net and supported by these sponsors: The Family Credit Union, Metronet, MidAmerican Energy, Rhythm City Casino,WHBF, KLJB FOX 18, Townsquare Media, Quad-City Times, Front Street Taproom, City of Davenport, One Step, Inc, Hupp Toyota Lift and Adler Theatre.

