Advertisement

Downtown Davenport Partnership to host ‘Zoo Animal Safari’ Icestravaganza

Ice sculptors made at Icestravaganza in 2021 in Davenport. (KWQC)
Ice sculptors made at Icestravaganza in 2021 in Davenport. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Davenport Partnership is set to host Icestravaganza from 5 p.m. Jan. 14 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

Icestravaganza is free to the public featuring 36,000 pounds worth of ice carvings with the theme “Zoo Animal Safari” on display each day, DDP said in a media release.

The event will have a new drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, DDP said.

No matter if you stroll by at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle, event organizers recommend the best time to see and take photos of the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

DDP encourages Festival-goers to snap a photo and post it on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

”We invite you to visit Downtown Davenport and enjoy Icestravaganza, one of the most popular outdoor winter events in the QC,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “I’m amazed every year at the ice sculptures that are created, transforming blocks of ice into intricate creations that look even better at night when they’re lit.”

The Metronet live ice carving demonstration will be held in-person or online from 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. Jan. 15, on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page, DDP said.

The Family Credit Union will host a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice carving competition and from 5-6:30 p.m. each day, DDP said.

DDP encourages people to check out the Farmers’ Market vendors (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday) and visit downtown businesses to eat, drink and shop while at Icestravaganza.

To keep this event fun and safe, Icestravaganza organizers ask attendees to please socially distance and wear a mask.

For more information about the event, DDP said to visit its website.

Icestravaganza is produced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber. The presenting sponsor is Rubberstamps.net and supported by these sponsors: The Family Credit Union, Metronet, MidAmerican Energy, Rhythm City Casino,WHBF, KLJB FOX 18, Townsquare Media, Quad-City Times, Front Street Taproom, City of Davenport, One Step, Inc, Hupp Toyota Lift and Adler Theatre.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Dangerous wind chills through Friday.
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of UAW worker hit, killed by vehicle in Milan
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy
Galesburg Cottage Clinic filing for bankruptcy, OSF Hospital ‘prepared and ready’ for patient influx

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills through Friday.
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Dangerous wind chills continue
Dangerous wind chills continue through Friday morning
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TWG began construction Wednesday on Federal Point, a $39 million workforce housing property in...
Construction began on new workforce housing project in Davenport Wednesday