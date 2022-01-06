Advertisement

Henry and Stark County Health Department asks residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENRY CO. and STARK CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management are asking residents to report positive results to any at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

The health department has established a portal on their website where residents can self-report positive test results and automatically receive isolation instructions, the Henry and Stark County Health Department said in a media release. This portal is for Henry and Stark County Residents Only.

The Health Department and OEM said that though several neighboring counties have requested the public not report the results of at-home testing, Henry County officials are continuing to conduct epidemiological investigations, especially in conjunction with our local school districts.

Even in the wake of a Statewide consolidation of contact tracing efforts, the health department respectfully requests our residents report their results and support our joint efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 among our county residents.

Residents can input their information into the secure and confidential website for transmission to the Henry and Stark County Health Department, the health department said.

The simple form includes basic information, close contact information and helpful isolation and quarantine protocols, the health department said. The self-reporting site should only be used for results of positive at-home tests, not from tests performed in clinical settings or testing sites.

The health department said this new portal will provide a streamlined way for residents, especially families with students, to quickly receive guidance after testing positive using an at-home kit without having to call the health department.

In addition, the Health Department and OEM said they hope to have this portal fully established and utilized by residents in anticipation of a possible further influx of calls when the distribution of at-home tests from the state begins.

The Henry County OEM asks residents to continue to email any questions to covid@ema-hc.com.

