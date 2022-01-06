Advertisement

Rock Falls Police Department receives donation to restart K-9 program

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -This week the Rock Falls City Council approved a resolution allowing the police department to solicit community donations in order to re-start the department’s K-9 program. And it didn’t take long for the community to respond. Just two days later, the Rock Falls Police Department accepted a $5,563 donation from Rigler’s Sports Supply to support the effort.

The police department hopes to once again have a trained police dog to help detect and intercept illegal drug trafficking in the community. The police department last had a K-9 in service in 2017.

In addition to community donations, the department is also seeking state and federal grants. The department has already been awarded a 50-percent discount on the cost of a dog and training of a handler by FM K-9 Training Center of Berrien Center, Michigan.

Members of the Rock Falls Police Department Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #215 will be conducting various fundraisers throughout 2022 including a Culver’s Share Night on May 3 and a best-ball golf tournament at Deer Valley Golf Club, tentatively scheduled for May 27 . If you are interested in making a donation, you can contact Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim at the Rock Falls Police Department.

