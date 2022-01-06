Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
First Alert Day Detail 1/6 - 1/7
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Rittmanic, 49, was killed and her partner Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was critically wounded in a...
Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Prosecutor: No charges filed in death of UAW worker hit, killed by vehicle in Milan
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia
Colder on Friday morning
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Colder on Friday morning
Dangerously cold the next two mornings
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge