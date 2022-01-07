Bald Eagles Days back at the QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Bald Eagle Days are flying back into the QCCA Expo Center.

The event will start Jan. 7 through 9 including shows called Big Wolf Ranch, Wild Bird Sanctuary, Cold Blooded Parties and Bald Eagles. Vendors, displays and information booths will also be at the events.

Free parking will be available and shuttles from the Downtown Rock Island Parking Ramp during the event. Bald Eagles Days will be Friday 4-8p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Entry will cost $6 for Adults, $1 for kids 6-15 and 5 and under free.

Friday there is free entry for all kids under 16.

The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.

To purchase advance tickets, visit qccaexpocenter.com.

