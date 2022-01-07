Advertisement

Bald Eagles Days back at the QCCA Expo Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Bald Eagle Days are flying back into the QCCA Expo Center.

The event will start Jan. 7 through 9 including shows called Big Wolf Ranch, Wild Bird Sanctuary, Cold Blooded Parties and Bald Eagles. Vendors, displays and information booths will also be at the events.

Free parking will be available and shuttles from the Downtown Rock Island Parking Ramp during the event. Bald Eagles Days will be Friday 4-8p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Entry will cost $6 for Adults, $1 for kids 6-15 and 5 and under free.

Friday there is free entry for all kids under 16.

The event is sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.

To purchase advance tickets, visit qccaexpocenter.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warmer and windy on Saturday
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
QVC files notice of nearly 2,000 layoffs after facility fire
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
The couple now owns one of the first minority-owned CBD shops in the Quad Cities
QCA couple opens new CBD product store, hopes to one day become cannabis dispensary

Latest News

TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
TV6 Investigates: New Apple AirTag is being used to track people
Bald Eagle Days are flying back into the QCCA Expo Center from Jan. 7 - 9.
Bald Eagles Days back at the QCCA Expo Center
No other injuries were reported, Burlington Fire Department said.
Crews find 1 person dead in Burlington house fire
Girl Scout Cookie sales campaign 2022 kick off
New ‘Adventurefuls’ among 2022 Girl Scout Cookies on sale Jan. 7