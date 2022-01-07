Bitter cold temperatures continue through Friday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR COLD WIND CHILLS***

The First Alert Day continues for dangerously cold temperatures of –5º or colder and wind chills approaching -30º. The good news is, we will see major improvements in the wind chill department by midday as winds lighten up. However, highs today will once again be in the single digits. South winds pick up tonight and eventually warm us back into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. Long term there is no major system producing snow, but we will see another dip in temperatures early next just not as cold as this most recent stretch.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High: 8º Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Low: 6º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and milder. High: 30º.

