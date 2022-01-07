Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Davenport Thursday

Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries.
Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4300 block of S. Concord St. on Thursday at approximately 10:20 p.m.

The Davenport Fire Department said in a media release, a resident caller advised what appeared to be flames coming from an upstairs furnace closet.

The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so, the fire department said. All occupants were able to self-evacuate the premises.

Upon arrival large visible flames were shooting up through the second-story roof, firefighters said. An aggressive interior attack and coordinated support functions resulted in a quick knockdown and subsequent control of the fire.

Officials said there was heavy damage inside the second floor along with some water damage on the first floor, but through preemptive salvage efforts on the first floor further damage was reduced.

Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

The Devenport fire Department said the occupants of the residence were not able to re-occupy the building and were assisted by other family after the property was released by the Fire Department.

