Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a man’s death on Friday. Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call. A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home.

At this point, police are unable to say if the death is suspicious.

A crime scene unit, Davenport Fire, and EMS responded.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

