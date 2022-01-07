Advertisement

Davenport Police investigating death Friday afternoon

Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.
Davenport Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a man’s death on Friday. Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Homestead Ave for a medical call. A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the home.

At this point, police are unable to say if the death is suspicious.

A crime scene unit, Davenport Fire, and EMS responded.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It goes through 10 p.m.
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
QVC files notice of nearly 2,000 layoffs after facility fire
The couple now owns one of the first minority-owned CBD shops in the Quad Cities
QCA couple opens new CBD product store, hopes to one day become cannabis dispensary
Police say he was babysitting the child when he took the photo.
A babysitter is accused of taking a nude picture of a three-year-old girl
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department logo
A new record-setting number of COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports over 201,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
It goes through 10 p.m.
First Alert Day for sub-zero wind chills through 10 p.m. Friday
Davenport Fire Department reported no injuries.
Crews respond to structure fire in Davenport Thursday