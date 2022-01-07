Geneseo man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting 5 minors

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – A Geneseo man pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday.

24-year-old Tristan Blank’s admitted in court he pretended to be a female to entice minors to send him sexually explicit photos and videos online, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said in a media release.

Sentencing for Blank has been scheduled for May 12, at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.

During the hearing, the government stated that Blank was arrested after posing as a female online and arranging to meet a minor to perform oral sex on the minor.

Further investigation revealed that Blank used a female persona to entice over 20 victims to send him nude photographs and videos, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said. Blank then threatened to distribute the images if the victims did not continue sending images or perform sexual acts.

Blank remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

Blank faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 150 years’ imprisonment.

The case investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service, the Illinois State Police, the Geneseo Police Department, the Colona Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kewanee Police Department, with assistance of the Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said. Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Raya is representing the government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), to marshal federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said.

Project Safe Childhood said for more information about them, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

