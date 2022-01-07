IDPH announces two new COVID-19 antiviral pills

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Thursday the Illinois Department of Public Health announced two new COVID-19 pills that will help reduce the risk for hospitalizations.

IDPH says Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), will be available in Illinois later this month.

Health officials say both pills will be by prescription only and offered to those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill.

Experts say the pills should be taken as soon as possible once diagnosed with covid and within five days of symptoms.

Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir is meant for use when other FDA-authorized treatment options are not available.

IDPH says Molnupiravir is not for people who are pregnant or under the age of 18-years-old, because it may affect bone and cartilage growth.

Experts say patients can still take monoclonal antibody treatment to help prevent COVID-19 from progressing along with the antiviral pills.

“Illinois is using every possible tool to end this pandemic, and I strongly urge Illinoisans to work with their doctors to determine if they are eligible to receive these anti-viral medications,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will continue to be guided by science, and grateful for the incredible scientific advances that have given us so many tools. The best thing everyone can do for their health and others is to get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.”

IDPH says they are currently working alongside pharmacies around the state to offer these antiviral pills. It’s worth noting these pills will come with a limited supply but will be free from the federal government. Allocations to Illinois will be every two weeks.

Health officials say Illinoisans can look to see the pills in Walgreens and Walmart stores along with other pharmacies. A full list will be provided on the IDPH website once they are available.

For more information on the COVID-19 treatment can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/covid19-treatment.html.

