Illinois reports over 201,000 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 444 deaths since Dec. 31.

IDPH is now reporting 2,382,437 total cases and 28,361 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

As of Thursday night, 7,096 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 1,123 were in the intensive care unit and 639 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 15.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 18.5%.

A total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered statewide, IDPH reported. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,098 doses.

Since Dec. 31, 294,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 40% boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.