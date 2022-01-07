West Liberty Sex Offender sentenced to 22 years in prison for child enticement crimes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A West Liberty man was sentenced on Dec. 15 to a total of 264 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor and committing a sex offense while a registered sex offender.

43-year-old Charles Walter Christopher had pleaded guilty to the charges in Aug. 2021, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said in a media release.

According to court documents, Christopher began communicating online with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

After arranging to meet with the intended victim, Christopher traveled from West Liberty, Iowa, to Rock Island, Illinois, the court documents said. Upon his arrival, Christopher was arrested by federal agents and local law enforcement.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to use every available resource to track, locate, and arrest those who seek to victimize our children,” said David Nanz, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield Office.

At the time of his arrest, Christopher was on federal supervised release out of the Southern District of Iowa for attempted enticement of a minor.

Christopher has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest in November 2020.

“We will continue to prosecute those who intend to sexually harm children by working with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “Hopefully, this case and others like it will serve to remind anyone with the inclination to prey upon children to think twice and to stop. Children and parents need to remain constantly vigilant and exercise caution when accessing the internet, communication apps, and similar platforms.”

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow’s 264-month sentence of Christopher included 144 months for imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor and 120 months for imprisonment for committing a sex offense while a registered sex offender, to run consecutively, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, with assistance from Rock Island Police and Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew represented the federal government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Project Safe Childhood said for more information about them, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

