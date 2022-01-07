Advertisement

LeClaire distillery opens Celebration Center in Summer of 2021

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Let’s look back on the exciting expansion of Mississippi River Distilling Co. last summer. After three years of planning and hard work, the company’s Celebration Center first opened its doors to the public.

Paula visited the Cody Road facility and got a tour from Ryan Burchett as shared in this re-airing of a PSL video segment.

