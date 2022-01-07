New ‘Adventurefuls’ among 2022 Girl Scout Cookies on sale Jan. 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual challenge for those New Year’s resolutions to to lose weight is underway. The Girl Scouts kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in eastern Iowa and western Illinois on Friday, Jan. 7.

Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies online and in person. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the delicious array of iconic Girl Scout Cookies, including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.

Maura Warner, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois. features all the flavors and informs viewers how to support the campaign fundraiser. Girl Scouts take orders for cookies online and in person. Beginning Feb. 18, 2022, cookie orders will arrive and Cookie Booths will begin again. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies! If you do not know a Girl Scout, visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org.

