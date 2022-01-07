A new record-setting number of COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported Friday 674 new cases of COVID-19, which sets a new record high since the pandemic began. In addition, officials reported another death, a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital. The total number of deaths is now 426.

“We offer our sincere sympathy to her family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are 85 people hospitalized with the virus in Rock Island County.

“In the last two days, the number of cases jumped by 674, but we are more worried that 80-90 people each day this week have needed in-patient hospital resources,” Ludwig said. “The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 28.07%, which is almost a point higher than just two days ago. Please make a plan to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible,” she added.

The new cases are:

· 7 women in their 80s

· 12 women in their 70s

· 27 women in their 60s

· 57 women in their 50s

· 74 women in their 40s

· 69 women in their 30s

· 59 women in their 20s

· 21 women in their teens

· 22 women in their teens

· 32 girls younger than 13

· 5 girl infants 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 90s

· 3 men in their 80s

· 5 men in their 70s

· 15 men in their 60s

· 37 men in their 50s

· 44 men in their 40s

· 45 men in their 30s

· 56 men in their 20s

· 12 men in their teens

· 22 boys in their teens

· 48 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

Appointments for Jan. 14′s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 will be available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page on Jan. 12.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. You can search by brand and by distance.

