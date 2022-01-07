PLT Community School District moves high school campus remote

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois (KWQC) - In a Facebook post Thursday, the Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico Cusd #3 announced moving its high school campus to remote learning due to positive COVID-19 cases.

School leaders say the increase in positive cases include students and staff.

The 6-12 campus will stay remote until Jan. 17th, in-person learning will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18th.

Officials say all extracurricular activities and athletics will be paused for these students also.

Students attending PES and TES will continue in-person learning.

